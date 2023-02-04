LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

