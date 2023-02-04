OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

NYSE:MHK opened at $125.26 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.24.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

