OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Markel were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,335.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,339.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,250.65. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 83.65 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.