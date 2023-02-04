Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

