Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 89,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

