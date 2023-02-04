TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

NYSE:APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

