Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,523,000 after purchasing an additional 639,879 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

