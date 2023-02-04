Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 222.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $470.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $670.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

