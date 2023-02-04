TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

NYSE LSPD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

