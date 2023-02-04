OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

