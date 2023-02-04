Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 260,908 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,908 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 249,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,622,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,050,000 after purchasing an additional 848,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,531,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE T opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

