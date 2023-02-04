Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,948 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

