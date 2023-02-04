Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

