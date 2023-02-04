Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 88,756 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DEA opened at $16.45 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
