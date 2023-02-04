Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7,162.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $145.97 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

