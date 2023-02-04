C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.