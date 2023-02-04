Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2,650.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

