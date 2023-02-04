Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,281 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

