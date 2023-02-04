Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,706 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,706 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,827,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10,327.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $252,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

