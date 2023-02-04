Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

