The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.