Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,560,776.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 1,042,388 shares worth $85,181,991. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

