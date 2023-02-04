Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE SEE opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.