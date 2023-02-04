Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.64.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.