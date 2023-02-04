Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,377 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

