CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,140,000 after buying an additional 341,843 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

