Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,481,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VO opened at $222.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

