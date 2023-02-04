Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 224.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.6 %

About Stellantis

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

