Signaturefd LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Check Point Software Technologies

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

