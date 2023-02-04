JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,155,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of JD stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.40 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

