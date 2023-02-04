Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

MAR stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

