Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,894,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,902,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Trading Down 2.0 %

WIT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

