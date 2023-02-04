Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.53 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $121.77 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

