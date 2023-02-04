Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 38,999 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.