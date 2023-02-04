Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 19,423 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

