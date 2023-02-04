Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Copart by 86.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.