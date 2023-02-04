Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

