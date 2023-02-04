Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,440 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Datadog by 165.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 355,525 shares worth $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

