Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.8 %

Raymond James stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.