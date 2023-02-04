Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Gartner worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $341.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.13.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $223,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $12,192,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,792,013 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.38.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

