Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 23 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,591.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,485.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,337.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

