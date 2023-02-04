Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 41,260 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after buying an additional 602,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after buying an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.38 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

