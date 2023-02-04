CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $201.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.