Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 888 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

