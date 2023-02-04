CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 273.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 430,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 315,478 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

