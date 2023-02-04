The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,090,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,462,000 after purchasing an additional 73,067 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of TTD opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,655.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

