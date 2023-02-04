Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,020 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in American Water Works by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.85.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

