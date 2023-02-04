Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $476,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Sysco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

