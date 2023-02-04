Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.84 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.98 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.