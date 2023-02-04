Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.96 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion. Clorox also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 85.88% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

